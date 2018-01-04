Wires smolder for days until attic fire ignites

An East Texas family has been displaced after a house fire.

The family's home is in the 1400 block of Hughey Drive in Longview. We spoke with one of the residents who said it was actually lucky the electrical fire happened when it did.

From outside, the house looks like any other in the neighborhood, but looking inside, it’s easy to see there’s quite a bit of fire and water damage. Jacob Landers says he was called home Tuesday afternoon to get the power back on.

“Turned the power back on, and it blew it immediately. As we walked around the house to find out why, I noticed smoke outside. So I crawled in the attic and there was a fire,” Landers said.

He says he always keeps an ABC fire extinguisher on hand. He grabbed it and poked his head through the attic entrance.

“I stood where I was and tried to get it, but I couldn’t get over to it. So I just discharged what I had and got out,” Landers explained.

He told the kids and his mother in-law, who is on oxygen, to evacuate.

“We got them out of the house immediately. As soon as I saw it the kids were getting everybody out of the house with the dogs, and even the guinea pigs we got out; and calling 911,” Landers said.

He said about the time his fire extinguisher ran out, he heard sirens approaching.

“The fire department showed up approximately six minutes later, give or take,” Landers recalled.

Landers says he appreciates their quick response. He’s got a big hole to deal with, but they saved the house. And Landers said the department told him that:

“It’s been smoldering 4, 5 or 6 days,” Landers stated.

He didn’t panic because he’s had fire response training in the oilfield.

“We go through safety training and first aid, CPR, fire rescue..” Landers revealed.

And he’s glad it started burning when it did.

“Luckily it was during the day when everyone was awake. You know, obviously, if it would have been at night, there’s no telling how far it would have gone or if we would have woke up or not,” Landers added.

The residents are staying at another property owned by their landlord and did have insurance. Landers says they will fix the damage and rewire the home.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved