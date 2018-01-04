Animal neglect laws enforced during the winter months

As the temperature drops, your pets begin to face more danger.

When it comes to our four-legged friends, Texas laws seem to be a little fuzzy, and our local law enforcement say they agree.

"It’s not a law that I agree with, I’m an animal lover, I’m a canine handler," Smith County Constable Josh Joplin says.

Smith County Constable Josh Joplin has rescued several dogs from some pretty harsh conditions this winter and says he’s tired of seeing animals neglected because the law is not black and white.

"Unfortunately, the State of Texas considers a tree shelter, because if they make a law that you must provide an actual building or structure for a dog, then we have to do that for cattle and horses as well," Constable Joplin says.

The constable says if the dog is left out, and it is under 32 degrees outside, the pet owner could face a class C misdemeanor.

That is only if the dog is not protected by something the state considers shelter, like a tree.

If violated, the pet owner faces a fine, or in some more serious cases, jail time.

"It’s not just one ticket for one animal, if you have five in your yard, that's 5 class C misdemeanors," Constable Joplin says.

If law enforcement sees fit, they can charge the pet owner with animal cruelty, a felony charge, but only if the animal is seriously injured or dead.

The Smith County Constable says he gives pet owners a 24-hour notice to do the right thing before he decides to take legal action.

