Call for stillbirth photographers in East Texas

Texas has one of the highest stillborn birth rates in the U.S. and it is causing an increased demand for photographers.

Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep, a national non-profit organization of photographers who capture stillborn births and family photos of children who are expected to pass shortly after birth. The photos are an effort to help the families mourn.

There are only two photographers in the East Texas area who volunteer with the organization. Callynth Finney, the owner of Callynth Photography in Tyler, says, “it is difficult for the two of us to carry that load by ourselves."

Due to the demand, Callynth Photography will be hosting a recruitment session for Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep later this month. If you’d like to attend the recruitment session, you must be a professional photographer. Members of Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep capture these memories at no charge to the families.

“The photos are a way for the families to connect with this family member who is now gone. They can look at the photos and say 'look she has your nose'... ‘She has hanging or attached earlobes like I do’”, says Finney.

For more information, please visit Callynth Photography or the event Facebook page.