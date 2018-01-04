Central ISD cancels classes due to illnesses - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Central ISD cancels classes due to illnesses

By Dave Goldman, Assignments Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Classes at Central ISD are canceled Friday because of  an increase in illnesses.

Central ISD officials issued the following statement:

Due to student illness, Central ISD has cancelled school for tomorrow Friday, January 5th. We will return to a regular school schedule on Monday, January 8th. This time will be used to further disinfect classrooms, restrooms and high traffic areas. All staff will report to their campus and department for a staff workday.

Powered by Frankly