ETX men to be charged for suspected theft of saddles from Troup ranch

The Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will file formal charges against two men suspected in the theft of multiple saddles in East Texas.

Jacob Aaron McDougal, 26, of Henderson and Addison Hayden Reynolds, 22 of Gladewater are believed, by officials, to be the thieves involved in a string of burglaries at a Troup ranch, according to the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.

According to the release by TSCRA, on Dec. 11, Smith County Sheriff Deputy Brad Wilson was called to the ranch where the perpetrators had broken into a building and stole multiple saddles and tack.

Authorities recovered two saddles that were traded for fake methamphetamine and then set up a controlled buy for two additional stolen saddles, according to the release. Several individuals were interviewed who handled the stolen goods and a trail linked the two suspects to the burglary.

According to Smith County Judicial Records, Mcdougal is currently in the Smith County Jail on a separate charge for burglary of a building. He was booked in on Dec. 20 on a $100,000 bond. He remains in jail.

According to Gregg County Judicial Records, Reynolds was booked into the Gregg County Jail after being arrested in Midland County on a warrant for Burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Reynolds is currently in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

