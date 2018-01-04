Lindale Fire Department responding to grass fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale Fire Department responding to grass fire

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Lindale Fire Department says they are responding to a grass fire.

The fire was reported on CR 4106 and CR 4127 in Lindale.

It is unclear how many acres is on fire or if any structures are being threatened at this time.

KLTV will provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly