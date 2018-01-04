State to seek death penalty for man accused of murdering Tyler gas station clerk

Officials are seeking the death penalty for a man suspected of murdering a Smith County gas station clerk in January 2017.

Dameon Jamrc Mosley, 25, of Tyler, was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery.

On Jan. 28, 2017, just before 4 a.m., Mosley and another suspect, Lamarcus Hannah, reportedly robbed a Conoco gas station on Loop 323 in Smith County. Billy Dale Stacks was working as the clerk at the time. He was shot several times and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mosley was arrested the following day in Dallas.

On Thursday, Smith County Judge Jack Skeen Jr. approved a motion continuance in a separate case. On that document, Skeen noted that attorneys for the State would be unavailable due to their scheduled involvement in a capital murder trial for Mosley.

The document noted that the State is seeking the death penalty in the 114th Judicial District Court on May 10, 2017, and Mosley's trial is set for June 4, 2018.

