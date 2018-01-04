Jacksonville crews responding to structure fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Jacksonville crews responding to structure fire

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Jacksonville Fire Department responds to a Thursday fire behind Wilder Plaza. (Source: Caleb Vierkant, Jacksonville Daily Progress) Jacksonville Fire Department responds to a Thursday fire behind Wilder Plaza. (Source: Caleb Vierkant, Jacksonville Daily Progress)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon.

KLTV news partner the Jacksonville Progress reports that the fire was behind Wilder Plaza off South Jackson Street. Firefighters tell the Progress that an abandoned building caught on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

KLTV has reached out to officials for more information on the cause of the fire.

