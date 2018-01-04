Zavala-Garcia trial reset, further DNA testing needed

A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, ended in the rescheduling of hearings, jury selection, and a trial date in the case.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, of Bullard, was charged in November of 2016 with capital murder for the death of Gomez-Orozco, after her body was found on his property.

The purpose of Thursday's pre-trial hearing was to get a status update on the DNA testing which was scheduled to be completed soon. Officials said the results would not be in until the end of January.

Judge Jack Skeen says this case is heavy in forensics which becomes a major determination in the timeline of the trial and decided that the case should be moved back. The State agreed that the trial should be moved back.

An order for continuance was granted in the case.

"The Court and counsel cannot meet the present scheduling order in this case for the venire panel to report on Feb. 8, 2018, and the trial for March 19, 2018," the order reads.

The document also notes that District Attorney Matt Bingham and Assistant District Attorney April Sikes are scheduled to begin proceedings another capital murder trial in May and June.

The State and defense both suggested new dates of Aug. 30, 2018, for the central jury panel scheduling, Sept. 10 for individual selection, and Oct. 8 for the trial. Skeen agreed to the dates and will issue an amended scheduling in order with the new dates. The amended schedule will also include new pre-trial dates.

In April last year, Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty in the case.

Zavala-Garcia has remained jailed in Smith County on a $10 million bond and an immigration detainer.

Related stories:

+VIDEO: Suspect in Kayla Gomez murder removed from jail roof

+Arrest warrant: Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco case took polygraph test

+Capital murder charge filed against suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco case

+Indictment: Kayla Gomez-Orozco possibly sexually assaulted

+Sheriff Smith, deputies transporting Gustavo Zavala-Garcia to jail

+Capital murder charge filed against suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco case

+Search warrant: Bloodstains, DNA collected in Kayla Gomez-Orozco case

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.