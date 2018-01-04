Amended schedule for Zavala-Garcia case due to non completion of DNA results

A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, ended in the rescheduling of hearings, jury selection, and a trial date in the case.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, of Bullard, was charged in November of 2016 with capital murder for the death of Gomez-Orozco, after her body was found on his property.

The purpose of today's pre-trial hearing was to get a status update of the DNA testing which was scheduled to be completed soon. Officials said the results would not be in until the end of January.

Judge Skeen says this case is heavy in forensics which becomes a major determination in the timeline of the trial and decided that the case should be moved back. The State agreed that the trial should be moved back.

The State and defense both suggested new dates of Aug. 30, 2018, for the central jury panel scheduling, Sept. 10 for individual selection, and Oct. 8 for the hearing of evidence. Judge Skeen agreed to the dates and will issue an amended scheduling in order with the new dates. The amended schedule will also include new pre-trial dates.

In April fo 2017, Smith County District Attorney Matt Bingham filed his intent to seek the death penalty.

Zavala-Garcia has remained jailed in Smith County on a $10 million bond and immigration detainer.

