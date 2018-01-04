Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny and cool. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 40s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another cold start with hard freeze warnings in effect through late morning. Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon, but still cool. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 40s today. Another cold night ahead tonight into tomorrow morning as temperatures once again plunge into the 20s, but the warming trend will stick around for the next several days. Mostly sunny tomorrow with south winds returning, which will help the warming trend along. High temperatures on Friday are finally back to near normal in the lower to mid 50s. A few more clouds for Saturday, but warmer still with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be the warmest day of the forecast with highs in the 60s ahead of a cold front that will arrive overnight into Monday morning. This front won't be too strong, but it will bring a chance for rain late Sunday into very early Monday morning.

