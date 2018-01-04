2 killed in Harrison County crash involving 5 semi trucks; I-20 remains closed

The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth. According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday near the Grapeland Country Club. Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.More >>
Four people are displaced after an early morning mobile home fire in Gregg County.More >>
The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>
A pre-trial hearing for the man accused of killing 10-year-old Kayla Gomez-Orozco, ended in the trial date being postponed.More >>
The start of 2018 has been very cold here in East Texas.More >>
As for a former SFA star, it is an awesome beginning to 2018 for Thomas Walkup. The Jacks all-time leading scorer and two-time Southland Conference player of the year recently took his talents overseas and the move is paying off big time.More >>
