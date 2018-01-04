2 killed in Harrison County crash involving 5 semi trucks; I-20 remains closed

Two people are dead and three have been transported to the hospital following a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 20 West involving five semi-trailers.

The crash occurred sometime before 3:30 a.m.at Mile Marker 601, just east of Loop 281 in Longview. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Traffic is delayed in the area and the westbound lanes are not expected to reopen until 2 p.m., according to DPS troopers on scene.

According to a preliminary DPS report, four semi-trailers were stopped in the westbound lanes. The driver of the fifth vehicle failed to see the congestion and ran into the vehicles, a news release stated.

The driver and passenger in the fifth truck were pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith.



Westbound traffic is being re-routed near Hallsville at Exit 604, which is Farm-to-Market Road 450. Motorists can use Highway 80 as an alternate route and should expect delays.



The roadway is expected to be shut down until at least 2 p.m. as first responders clean up the scene. Bulldozers were brought to the scene to clear cargo from the interstate.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

