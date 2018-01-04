DPS identifies those killed, injured in I-20 semi-truck wreck

Two people are dead and three have been transported to the hospital following a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 20 West involving five semi-trailers.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said that killed in the wreck were Jimmy Crisenberry, age 66, from Allen, Oklahoma, and his passenger, Judy Milburn, age 52, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Both were pronounced dead by Judge Smith, then taken to Forensic Lab in Tyler, and then Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. Crisenberry was driving a 2014 Volvo semi-truck when he struck other trucks who were stopped ahead of him on the interstate from behind, Dark said.

Injured were Andre Degree from Detroit, Michigan, who was treated and released from Longview Regional Medical Center. He was also in a 2014 Volvo semi-truck.



Also, Robert Miller, 64, of Chandler, was in a semi that was hit from behind by the truck driven by Crisenberry. He was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center.

The crash occurred sometime before 3:30 a.m.at Mile Marker 601, just east of Loop 281 in Longview. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Harrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

Traffic is delayed in the area and the westbound lanes are not expected to reopen until 5 p.m., according to the latest update by DPS troopers on scene.

According to a preliminary DPS report, four semi-trailers were stopped in the westbound lanes. The driver of the fifth vehicle failed to see the congestion and ran into the vehicles, a news release stated.

The driver and passenger in the fifth truck were pronounced dead at the scene by Harrison County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Smith.



Westbound traffic is being re-routed near Hallsville at Exit 604, which is Farm-to-Market Road 450. Motorists can use Highway 80 as an alternate route and should expect delays.



The roadway is expected to be shut down until at least 2 p.m. as first responders clean up the scene. Bulldozers were brought to the scene to clear cargo from the interstate.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

