DPS identifies those killed, injured in I-20 semi-truck wreck

The Houston County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing elderly man, Frank Roth. According to the HCSO, Roth was last seen walking his dog Friday near the Grapeland Country Club. Roth was last wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
The Kilgore Police Department is investigating a New Year's Eve homicide.More >>
Four people are displaced after an early morning mobile home fire in Gregg County.More >>
The National Weather Service is expected to survey damage in Cherokee and Rusk counties after storms moved through the area Tuesday evening.More >>
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.More >>
As the temperature drops, your pets begin to face more danger...More >>
Three East Texas fire departments responded to reports of an abandoned house on fire in Smith County Thursday night.More >>
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard has its first female member.More >>
A family in Smith family has lost their home and possessions after a fire on Thursday afternoon.More >>
