Former SFA standout Thomas Walkup selected to British Basketball League All-Star Game

As for a former SFA star, it is an awesome beginning to 2018 for Thomas Walkup. The Jacks all-time leading scorer and two-time Southland

Conference player of the year recently took his talents overseas and the move is paying off big time.



Averaging over 11 points to go along with nearly five assists and five rebounds per game for his team in Germany, Walkup has been selected to play in the British Basketball League All-Star game.



Before switching to the BBL, Walkup played for the Windy City Bulls in the NBA's development league.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.