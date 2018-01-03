Former SFA standout Thomas Walkup selected to British Basketball League All-Star Game

Every single thing the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team lacked in its disappointing Southland Conference opener less than one week ago was present and accounted for Wednesday night. That did not bode well for Nicholls.More >>
Every single thing the Stephen F. Austin men's basketball team lacked in its disappointing Southland Conference opener less than one week ago was present and accounted for Wednesday night. That did not bode well for Nicholls.More >>
With all the cold weather we've been having you may have found warmth under a favorite quilt. There's another kind of quilt creating notice and it can't be found on your bed.More >>
With all the cold weather we've been having you may have found warmth under a favorite quilt. There's another kind of quilt creating notice and it can't be found on your bed.More >>
As for a former SFA star, it is an awesome beginning to 2018 for Thomas Walkup. The Jacks all-time leading scorer and two-time Southland Conference player of the year recently took his talents overseas and the move is paying off big time.More >>
As for a former SFA star, it is an awesome beginning to 2018 for Thomas Walkup. The Jacks all-time leading scorer and two-time Southland Conference player of the year recently took his talents overseas and the move is paying off big time.More >>
Angelina College’s Gilbert Thomas recently landed among the JUCORecruiting.com.More >>
Angelina College’s Gilbert Thomas recently landed among the JUCORecruiting.com.More >>