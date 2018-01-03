City of Tyler asks residents and businesses to turn off sprinkler systems

The start of 2018 has been very cold here in East Texas. So the city of Tyler is asking for residents help to keep drivers safe.

According to city officials, sprinkler systems left on when temperatures drop below freezing may cause sheets of ice to form on streets and sidewalks. So city officials are asking residents and businesses to turn them off.

"We do ask [...] for businesses that have outside sprinkler systems during these extended periods of time of cold weather to turn those sprinkler systems off; especially the ones that are located close to the road cause a lot of times that fine mist from the sprinkler systems gets on the streets and it will cause a driving hazard because it freezes," city of Tyler water production manager, Kevin Hukill said.

But we wondered why would business owners have their sprinklers on during freezing temperatures?

According to lawn care workers, ice can have an insulating effect and can help protect plants from the freezing temperatures.

Cascades golf course superintendent, Dallas Litzenberger, has his sprinklers off right now but in past years he's left them on to help protect the properties plants.

"You want a plant that has plenty of moisture in it cause that helps protect against the freeze and same way with the soil; if it's got moisture in it, it stays above freezing a lot longer than dry soil," he said.

The past few weeks the property has kept their sprinklers off to keep their residents safe.

"I mean a lot of the sprinklers we do have sometimes they hit the roads and so we have to be cautious of that to make sure that no one's going to slip and slide and get hurt," he said.

