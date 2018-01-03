'Swatting' a concern for Gregg County officers

Some East Texas law enforcement officials say that the practice of 'swatting' is dangerous for officers and for the public. A Los Angeles man is not fighting extradition for an alleged prank that ended with the death of a man in Kansas.25-year old Tyler Barriss was in court today.



Wichita police say Barriss called authorities, claiming that he killed his father and was holding his mother and a sibling hostage.

SWAT team members surrounded the residence at the address Barriss gave them, and shot and killed an innocent man who answered the door.

Authorities later learned Barriss made the call from California.



Reports from video game news outlets say the prank, called 'swatting,' may have resulted from a dispute between online gamers.That case of 'swatting" that led Wichita, Kansas police to an address where they were investigating a possible armed subject and possible homicide turned out to be a hoax, but an innocent man was killed as a result of it.

"For the most part, most of our calls are generated from the public. When an officer receives a call they go out to the location to assess the situation and if the deem there's things beyond what they're capable of doing they'll call a supervisor," says Longview Police Officer Shane McCarter. Longview and Gregg County law enforcement say a process of assessing situations is what leads them to determine whether a call is substantiated.



"Sometimes we have calls come in, come in from anonymous source," McCarter says.



"That could create a lot of problems; you have officers headed that direction. It's not a joke to call law enforcement," says Josh Tubb of the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.



A tip of a violent scene may result in police securing an area.



"We do try to establish a large perimeter. But the assessment is always going to be key at the very beginning of the situation," McCarter says.



But swatting poses a dangerous threat to officers and the public.



"It creates a possible safety hazard if we go to a call that’s not an actual call for service; not safe if someone's playing a game," Tubb says.

Barriss is charged with felony false alarm, and could also face a charge of manslaughter since a death was involved. He is expected to be extradited to Kansas before February 2.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.