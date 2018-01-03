Plumber warns frozen pipe damage 'will probably get worse'

It’s no secret that freezing temperatures and pipes are a dangerous combination.

The low temperatures throughout East Texas have been causing quite a bit of commotion for both residential plumbers and city utility managers.

"It can be pretty devastating when things start to thaw out,” says Brent McDonald, Owner of Rub-a-Dub Plumbing. “I've seen entire homes flooded."

McDonald, says he is already booked to fix frozen pipes for the next few days, and things will only get busier as pipes start to thaw out and more residents realize they have a problem.

Once a pipe is frozen, there isn't much a homeowner can do to stop it from bursting. Kevin Hukill, Tyler’s Water Production Manager, says prevention is the key.

"Residents can go to any hardware store and purchase the pipe insulation,” says Hukill. “You can always leave your pipes trickling a little bit and open up the cabinets underneath your sinks to allow more heat circulation."

Hukill says as for the city's pipes, those underground should be safe because they are buried at a depth of 18 inches or greater. It's the pipes that are above ground and outdoors that are the most vulnerable.

The City of Tyler protects their above ground pipes by using pipe insulation and heat tape.

McDonald says along with those items, there are a few other ways residents can prevent a big disaster when the temperature starts to rise.

Residents can place toilet caps over frost-proof faucets and put a bucket filled with towels over above-ground faucets.

McDonald says anything a resident can do to trap heat around their pipes will be beneficial, but even pipes that are covered may still freeze. Because of this, it’s important that residents continue to check for frozen pipes and contact a plumber as soon as they notice a problem.

