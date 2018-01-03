An uncovered flush can go airborne

Leaving the lid up may be playing with fire...or at least germs. Drawing by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The lid on a toilet seat is more than just aesthetic. It serves a purpose many people may not be aware of. Studies have shown a flush can aerosolize toilet water, and whatever is in that water can also become airborne.

Do you close and flush? Or do you just flush and walk away? You might want to make sure you use that lid. According to a study by the Healthcare Infection Society an unseen spray can rise from a flush about 25 centimeters, which is about ten inches. What goes up must come down somewhere.

“Totally new information for me,” said Ron Peacock from Longview.

“I’ve heard that,” said Ellen Allen from Louisiana.

“I wasn’t aware of that,” said Sheila Brinkman from Longview.

“I’ve never thought about it,” said Brady Winn.

The Healthcare Infection Society did in-situ testing with toilets found in hospitals so there may be a variance at home, but toilets found in public restrooms are similar.

“Everybody’s got a lid at home, but public bathrooms..” I said to Ron Peacock.

“...don’t have a lid. I never thought about that,” he stated.

So apparently there’s no escaping the mist there.

“You know, in public bathroom you’re not really touching anything. You know, you’re hovering,” Sheila Brinkman commented.

And that seems like sound advice.

“I took microbiology class so I know what’s on toilets is nasty, but our cell phones are nastier,” Sheila revealed.

“Especially if you leave them in the bathroom,” I offered.

“Yes,” she agreed.

Suddenly porta-pottys look a little better..maybe. I wonder if there’s a study on them?

Well, the aerosolization study may not quite be worthy of emergency sirens, but some were pretty surprised when that bomb was dropped on them. Others already knew.

“So you shouldn’t be paranoid about it, just careful,” I said to Emma Bridget.

“Oh yeah, otherwise you wouldn’t have an immune system,” Emma responded.

She makes a good point. My advice is:

“Hey, keep a lid on it,” I said to Ellen Allen who laughed as she walked away.

And if there isn’t one, well, you should flush and run.

The study was conducted on two types of toilets found in hospitals, and the Healthcare Infection Society recommended that hospitals use toilets with lids.

