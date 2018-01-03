House fire displaces seven people in Longview

A house fire displaced seven people in Longview late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Longview Fire’s public information officer, Kevin May, crews responded Tuesday afternoon to the 1400 block of Hughey Drive in regards to a structure fire.

May said the fire began in the attic, due to an electrical short which caught fire onto a flammable cellulose insulation.

According to May, there were no injuries reported.

Authorities say the seven occupants of the home are currently staying with family members.

