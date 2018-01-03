Capital One issues apology, working to resolve duplicate card tr - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Capital One issues apology, working to resolve duplicate card transactions issues

Source: Capital One Twitter Source: Capital One Twitter
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Capital One says they are working to resolve an issue involving duplicate card transactions.

The bank tweeted an apology out this afternoon to customers who are seeing the duplicate debit card transactions and experiencing long hold times. 

Capital one says all hands are on deck working on a fix. Customers will not be responsible for any fees due to the issue. 

Customers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the company's response to the problem. 

KLTV reached out to local Capital One banks in Tyler and received the following message:

"We are experiencing issues with debit card transactions made on Dec. 31. We are working to resolve as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience. Customers will be credited for the inaccurate postings. Due to extremely high call volumes ... wait times to speak with an agent are very long."

It's not clear at this time how the errors occurred or how many customers were affected by the extra charges. 

KLTV has reached out to the corporate office for more information on the issue and when they expect it to be fully resolved and customers to be reimbursed. 

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly