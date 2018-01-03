Capital One issues apology, working to resolve duplicate card transactions issues

Capital One says they are working to resolve an issue involving duplicate card transactions.

The bank tweeted an apology out this afternoon to customers who are seeing the duplicate debit card transactions and experiencing long hold times.

Capital one says all hands are on deck working on a fix. Customers will not be responsible for any fees due to the issue.

Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

Customers took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with the company's response to the problem.

This is ridiculous. Any further updates? Or do we have to wait all day without any money? — Wayne (@waynetm41) January 3, 2018

When I tried to call, I was hung up on...could you tell me when this is going to be fixed? I am showing a negative balance due to this issue — Tabitha Mizell (@tabmizell) January 3, 2018

I am seeing triple charges on some transactions. These are cleared transactions being ran again and again. What about auto payments not being able to be processed because your showing wrong balances in account??? — Melisa Dixon (@misdxn) January 3, 2018

Yeah it’s great that they are joking about it. It’s not funny. My account is negative $1800 and I have no money for groceries with a major snowstorm hitting NYC tonight. — Chance! (@dwb0102) January 3, 2018

KLTV reached out to local Capital One banks in Tyler and received the following message:

"We are experiencing issues with debit card transactions made on Dec. 31. We are working to resolve as quickly as possible and apologize for this inconvenience. Customers will be credited for the inaccurate postings. Due to extremely high call volumes ... wait times to speak with an agent are very long."

It's not clear at this time how the errors occurred or how many customers were affected by the extra charges.

KLTV has reached out to the corporate office for more information on the issue and when they expect it to be fully resolved and customers to be reimbursed.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.