How To Get Away With Scandal: Show crossover announced, Twitter loses its mind

Two of ABC's most popular shows, "How To Get Away With Murder" and "Scandal," are about to make television history ... at least in the minds of their multitudes of devoted fans.

The stars of each show, Viola Davis and Kerry Washington, respectively, tweeted some teasers to clue people in as to what might be happening.

First, Davis tweeted a picture of herself in what looks like the Oval Office from the set of Scandal.

Davis' Twitter fans immediately began expressing their joy in creative ways, assuming their crossover dreams were about to come true.

Kill me quick.2018 be too good.. pic.twitter.com/DzIHaBcW1w — The Lunatic Journalist (@AdOketch) January 3, 2018

One woman even got in a cross-reference regarding Mariah Carey's need for tea on New Year's Eve as she expressed her readiness for this crossover episode.

Got my hot tea pic.twitter.com/xlm3XQYlkH — Vicky (@photos_by_vicky) January 3, 2018

Some of these people may not be emotionally ready for the excitement of seeing their two favorite powerful characters on the same show.

Kerry Washington replied to Davis with her own tweet, from a set that looks suspiciously like the hall outside Davis' character's classroom in HTGAWM.

Hey Ms @violadavis ?? check it out. This spot look familiar?! Where are you? https://t.co/JFdiCTmbFs pic.twitter.com/OcLdXtS9Nz — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 3, 2018

And her fans also began celebrating what they hoped was the promise of a crossover episode.

i’m shaking!!!! WEVE BEEN ASKING FOR THIS FOR SUCH A LONG TIME ???????? We’re going all out with the popcorn, wine, and vodka!! — George Adames-Diaz (@GAdamesDiaz) January 3, 2018

And then "Scandal" creator Shonda Rhimes, whose production company produces HTGAWM, confirmed what fans were begging for, by tweeting a snippet of a script in which Olivia Pope and Annalise Keating meet in the much hoped-for crossover episode.

And the joyous collaboration celebration continued.

And continued.

The hashtag #howtogetawaywithscandal began showing up across the Twitter-verse.

Apparently, this has been on the minds of viewers for several years. Rhimes will probably have yet another huge ratings success with this episode.

OLIVIA POPE AND ANNALISE KEATING ARE GOING TO MEET AND BE ONSCREEN TOGETHER. I've waited four years for this!! #TGITCrossover #HowtoGetAwaywithScandal pic.twitter.com/d4VkxQs7fD — Antara Chowdhury (@AntaraC) January 3, 2018

No one will be surprised if either of these actresses receive more accolades for the work they do. We wonder if there is a joint Emmy, just in case both ladies win?

No word yet on when the crossover episode will air, but HTGAWM creator Peter Nowalk said in an interview with Deadline.com that it will air a few episodes before the season finale. He also said the episode will cover a two-hour block and will flow organically as the shows intertwine.

