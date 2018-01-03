Angelina College basketball player among junior college Top 100

Gilbert Thomas of Angelina College, shown here in a game played earlier this season, recently was ranked among the nation’s top 100 junior-college basketball players according to JUCORecruiting.com. (Gary Stallard/AC Press photo)

Angelina College’s Gilbert Thomas recently was ranked among the nation’s top 100 junior-college basketball players, according to JUCORecruiting.com. (Gary Stallard/AC Press photo)

From Angelina College

Having already secured a National Player of the Week honor thus far this season, Angelina College’s Gilbert Thomas can add another honor to his growing list of achievements.

The 6’7” forward from Houston’s C.E. King recently landed among the JUCORecruiting.com Top 100 recruiting rankings. The service tracks junior college players throughout their high school recruiting days and keeps tabs on JUCO players who transfer to the upper levels of collegiate competition, as well as chronicling those who advance to the National Basketball Association.

The versatile Thomas currently leads the Roadrunners in both scoring (15.5 points per game) and rebounding (11 rpg), adding 1.3 assists per contest. He scored a season-high 30 points on Nov. 18 against Arkansas Baptist – just four days after dropping 25 points on the Buffaloes – leading to his receiving the NJCAA Division I Player of the Week award for that span. Thomas has notched eight double-doubles (scoring, rebounding) in his 13 games played.

Thomas is the son of Nakisha Hill.