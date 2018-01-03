Moving truck goes up in flames on I-20 overpass in Harrison Coun - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Moving truck goes up in flames on I-20 overpass in Harrison County

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Viewer Daniel Garcia) (Source: Viewer Daniel Garcia)
HARRISON COUNTY (KLTV) -

A moving truck burst into flames on I-20 Wednesday afternoon.

According to West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, they responded to the scene, which was near an overpass at I-20 and Loop 281 in Harrison County.  No injuries occurred, they confirmed. They said that the cause is being investigated by the Harrison County Fire Marshal.

The scene has been cleared by the fire department.

