Sanderson Farms briefly evacuated due to potential threat, given all clear

Sanderson Farms in Palestine was briefly evacuated Wednesday afternoon, according to police, due to a potential threat.

According to Lt. Justin Willoughby, with the Palestine Police Department, Sanderson Farms reported that they received a phone call about a potential bomb threat.

Willoughby says officers responded to the scene. Employees were evacuated and the building was searched.

Nobody was hurt. All employees have returned back into the building.

The scene is now clear.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.