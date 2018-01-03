VIDEO: Cold temps cause lake to freeze in Quitman

It isn't often that you see a lake frozen over in East Texas.

Residents in Quitman got a glimpse of the rare sight early this morning. The Texas Forest Trail Region shared some video showing the lake iced over.

The winter weather video was shot by@cedar.grove and shows someone trying to skip a rock on the lake. The rock hits the ice and then slides across the iced over water.

So far it's received more than 600 views.

Residents of Quitman woke up to weather in the upper teens this morning. This afternoon things have heated up a bit. It's currently in the 40's and the sun is shining. That warming trend continues over the next few days so the ice probably won't hang around for long.

