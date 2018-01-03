Gangsta or gangster? One syllable costs 'Jeopardy' contestant $3,200

One Jeopardy contestant's recent mispronunciation cost him $3,200 and left viewers crying "foul."

Contestant Nick Spicher lost the money during a "Double Jeopardy" round on the show's first episode of the new year, ABC News reports. During "Double Jeopardy," contestants have a chance to win double the money.

Judges initially awarded Spicher the money when he guessed the answer to this clue: "A song by Coolio from 'Dangerous Minds' goes back in time to become a 1667 John Milton Classic."

Spicher guessed "Gangster's Paradise."

But the judge's later revoked his win, saying the correct answer was "What is Gangsta's Paradise Lost?"

In other words, he "put the wrong emPHAsis on the wrong sylLABle."

Let Nick’s mistake be a lesson to us all. In 2018, you gotta keep it gangsta at all times. Never Gangster #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/NMO7QsAfyI — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) January 2, 2018

The Judge's Table weighed in on the decision saying all contestant answers are reviewed during gameplay to make sure they are complete and accurate.

Judges say the hard "R" sound caught the ear of one member of the onstage team.

Today we learned that there's a huge difference between a “gangster” and a “gangsta.”

J!Buzz: https://t.co/VLdEDXNMNU pic.twitter.com/vIICbqbj0k — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 2, 2018

"It turns out that “gangsta” and “gangster” are both listed separately in the Oxford English Dictionary, each with its own unique definition," judges note on the show website. "Nick changed not only the song’s title, but also its meaning ­– making his response unacceptable."

Some viewers disagreed with the decision, calling it a matter of accent.

"So if someone pronounces 'park' as 'pahk' is that also wrong?" Twitter user Evan Allen asked.

Others sided with the judges.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.