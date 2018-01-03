Gregg County officials searching for thieves who stole from two Zippy J's

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is investigating two thefts that occurred at two separate Zippy J's Convenience stores, by the same suspects.

The first theft occurred at the Zippy J's store located in the 5900 block of State Highway 31 West in Kilgore on New Year's Eve just before 7 p.m. The unknown suspects stole various items from the store.

The second theft occurred at the Zippy J's store located in the 6200 block of Old Highway 135 in Kilgore around 7:08 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The unknown suspects again stole various items from the store.

If anyone has any information in regards to the persons responsible for the thefts you're asked to contact Gregg County Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Eddie Hope at (903)234-3118, or if you wish to remain anonymous call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867, or greggcountycrimestoppers.org

