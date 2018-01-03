Mabank PD: 1 charged after cars plunge over embankment near lake

Authorities have identified the victims involved in a wreck that caused two vehicles to drive off into the edge Cedar Creek Reservoir.

According to Mabank police, the wreck occurred Tuesday evening off the westbound lane of U.S 175, just a few miles west of Mabank.

Mabank Police Chief Keith Bradshaw said a 2015 white Dodge Charger was driven by Tobin Evans, 55, a Lake Area resident was traveling westbound of U.S 175 at a high-speed rate when he lost control and swerved onto the left lane.

Evans then overcorrected himself into the right lane, where he struck the rear end of a Toyota vehicle driven by 44-year-old Maria Garcia, of Fort Worth.

Both vehicles left the roadway and came to a stop before the water edge.

According to Bradshaw, Garcia and a female juvenile passenger were care-flighted to Dallas hospitals and are in stable condition. Evans refused medical assistance and was taken to the Kaufman County jail where he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Bradshaw, Evans posted bond Wednesday morning.

