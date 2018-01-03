U.S. Senate candidate visits Tyler

A candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Tyler Wednesday.

El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign for the U.S. Senate with a public event in Tyler, as well as events in Greenville and Rockwall.

A statement released by his office says, O’Rourke will discuss concerns that he’s heard across the state – from the ability to see a doctor and find a job that pays above a living wage to making sure we honor our commitment to our veterans and that our public tax dollars stay in our public schools to improve the lives of our children.

Congressman O'Rourke made several stops in East Texas last August, as part of his chase for the Democratic ticket in the 2018 U.S. Senate race. These first stops of 2018 follow visits to more than 175 counties in 2017.

The event will include an open-mic opportunity to ask questions directly to O’Rourke.

O'Rourke's Town Hall meeting in Tyler will be at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at New Life Community Church, 1202 NNW Loop 323.

