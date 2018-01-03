Power outages leave thousands of East Texans in the dark

Thousands of East Texans are without power Wednesday morning.

According to Wood County Electric Cooperative's website, 2,756 customers are without power in Wood, Van Zandt, Rains and Smith Counties as of 8 a.m. That is down from over 4,000 at 7 a.m.

Classes at Grand Saline Independent School District have been canceled.

Classes at Alba-Golden ISD will begin at 10 a.m. and power has been restored.

Martin's Mill ISD is also closed today due to a power outage. If you wish to get your child from school you may, if not Martin's Mill ISD says they will hold them at the school.

The Wood County Electric Coop's website is reporting 1,272 without power in Wood County, 1,375 customers without power in Van Zandt County and 79 in Smith County. Rains County has 33 customers affected by the outage.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting 140 customers in Diana without power at 8 a.m., down from 926 earlier this morning.

There is no estimated time of power restoration.

