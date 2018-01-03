Freedom Fighters: Raymond Ysasaga

Raymond Ysasaga's son Ray had his sites set on the Green Berets when he joined the military but his father had different reasons for joining the Marine Corp as a 17-year-old in 1975.

"My dad was a retired police officer in Dallas so it was time for me to choose another path and that's what I did."

Ysasaga's first assignment was in Hawaii and with the Vietnam War over, it was probably the most beautiful place anyone could be assigned to.

"I was very lucky I got sent there three times."

One of Ysasaga's most prized possessions is an American flag that once flew over the Arizona, sunk by the Japanese in the Pearl Harbor attack of 1941.

But just as the old prophecy tells us that all good things must end, 1990 arrived and Ysasaga was sent away from paradise to halfway around the world.

"Everything was brown, dusty, cold at night."

Iraq had invaded Kuwait and on August 2 of 1990, the first Gulf War was declared, with the conflict lasting until February of 1991.

"We were probably very lucky. We had three Marines wounded and that was it. It was our job to expel Saddam's unit from Kuwait and that's what we did and it happened vehicle quickly."

Raymond Ysasaga retired from the Marine Corp in 2001. He's not only proud of his service but also proud of his son's service to our country.

"Great, I'm proud to have served. I'd do it all over again if I could."

