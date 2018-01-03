Wednesday's Weather: After a very cold start to the morning, sunny skies will warm temps into the low 40s by afternoon

Hard freeze warnings are still in effect until 10 a.m. for most East Texas counties. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning. Clear skies will allow sunshine to pour in today. Afternoon highs will finally be above freezing today. It will still be very cold, but temperatures will be in the low 40s today.

The work week will wrap up with highs in the 40s with dry conditions. Overnight lows will still be below freezing, so special care should still be given to people, pets, plants, and pipes that are vulnerable to extremely cold conditions. The wind direction will turn southerly Friday. Warmer air from the south will rise afternoon highs into the 50s for Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the low 60s.

A cold front will pass through East Texas Sunday into Monday. There are small rain chances for both days and the cooler air will drop temperatures into the 50s again to begin the new work week. Tuesday will be sunny and highs will reach the mid 50s.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.