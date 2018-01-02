SFA looking to defend home court in Wednesday game against Nicholls

Last weeks 73-62 loss to Southeastern Louisiana has left a bad taste in the mouth of the SFA Lumberjacks.

"We were not prepared," Head Coach Kyle Keller said. "We got what we deserved. Hopefully that will not happen again. It has to be good for us. We have to learn from going on the road in conference play."

The 'Jacks had a lot of momentum heading into that game. They had been picked to finish first in the Southland Conference and they had key wins over North Dakota State, Louisiana Monroe, Louisiana Tech and Louisiana State University.

"It was frustrating but we are a tight knit group," Aaron Augustin said. "We know there is going to be a lot of ups and downs in the season."

The 'Jacks are hoping recent success is on their side. Since the decade started, SFA has lost consecutive Southland tilts just four times and has never dropped more than two league tilts in a row.

The team will look to rebound by beating Nicholls State on Wednesday in Nacogdoches. Nicholls will be no walk over.

"They lead our league in three point shooting," Keller said. "They will press us the entire game. It will be high scoring and should be fun for the fans."

The team is not worried about the explosive Nicholls offense that leads the league in scoring with an average of 88.5 points per game.. By forcing another 22 turnovers in their Southland Conference opener at Southeastern Louisiana, the 'Jacks took over as the nation's top team in terms of forcing turnovers. SFA leads the land in that category, forcing 22.79 opponent turnovers per game.

"We just have to take them from their strength and work on their weaknesses," Augustin said. "Over the whole year we have been good at that with making teams do what they do not want to do."

Keller understands that the fans might be nervous after the hot start but he is trying to stay level.

"It is a marathon," Keller said. "Conference season is 18 games. It was one of 18 games. We will be ready to play."

Tip off is 7 pm.

