Center pulls away from PCA in full day of East Texas Hoops

It was a full day of High School basketball action.
Here are some of the area scores.
Whitehouse 69 Lufkin 66 - 2OT
Rockwall Heath 86 John Tyler 70
North Mesquite 61 Longview 49
Carthage 61 Hudson 49
Center 65 Pineywoods Academy 49
Bishop Gorman 61 Calvary Christian 56
Brook Hill 61 Big Sandy 56
Huffman 64 Huntington 54
Madisonville 77 Diboll 52
Broaddus 89 Mount Enterprise 43
Grapeland 66 Douglas 27
Chapel Hill 78 Whitesborro 38
