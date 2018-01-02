Center pulls away from PCA in full day of East Texas Hoops

It was a full day of High School basketball action.

Here are some of the area scores.

Whitehouse 69 Lufkin 66 - 2OT

Rockwall Heath 86 John Tyler 70

North Mesquite 61 Longview 49

Carthage 61 Hudson 49

Center 65 Pineywoods Academy 49

Bishop Gorman 61 Calvary Christian 56

Brook Hill 61 Big Sandy 56

Huffman 64 Huntington 54

Madisonville 77 Diboll 52

Broaddus 89 Mount Enterprise 43

Grapeland 66 Douglas 27

Chapel Hill 78 Whitesborro 38

