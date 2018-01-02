Palestine PD vehicle pursuit leads to felony drug arrest, seizure of meth

A 7.5-mile vehicle pursuit by the Palestine Police Department resulted in a felony drug arrest and the seizure of about 25 grams of meth on Dec. 29, 2017.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Charles Goree, 64, of Palestine. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on three felony charges - evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and tampering with evidence. His collective bail amount was set at $17,500.

According to a post on the Palestine Police Department's Facebook page, PPD Sgt. Matthew Kershaw tried to make a traffic stop on a white Cadillac on West Spring Street near Upper Lake Road.

"After Sgt. Kerr activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle accelerated, eventually traveling west on FM 320," the Facebook post stated. "During the pursuit, the driver was seen throwing a substance out of the driver’s window. Officers pursued the vehicle for approximately 7.5 miles, ending with the vehicle stopping at the Lone Pine Baptist Church."

Goree was taken into custody without any further incident.

"Officers were able to recover approximately 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine that was thrown out during the pursuit," the Facebook post stated.

