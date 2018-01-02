VIDEO: Victims care-flighted after vehicles partially submerged in Cedar Creek Reservoir

VIDEO: Victims care-flighted after vehicles partially submerged - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
MABANK, TX (KLTV) -

Multiple Mabank law enforcement agencies responded to a call of two vehicles in a lake on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mabank police, they received a call at about 4:15 p.m. in regards to two vehicles in Cedar Creek Reservoir. Authorities shut down the westbound lanes of US 175 while crews worked to retrieve both vehicles.  As of 6:45 p.m., Mabank officials said that the vehicles had been removed and the scene was cleared. 

Mabank police reported that both vehicles had passengers, but injuries are unknown at this time. 

Victims were care-flighted to area hospitals, according to KLTV news partner the Athens Daily Review.

