Tyler police responding to report of pin-in wreck at Gentry and Palace

Tyler police are on the scene of a reported pin-in wreck.

The wreck was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at North Palace Ave. and W. Gentry Parkway in Tyler.

Tyler Fire Department, Tyler police officers and EMS are on scene. At least two people were taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to our reporter at the scene.

Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as we learn more.

