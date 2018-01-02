Fourth suspect in Palestine burglary arrested

Tomas Rosa, top left, Armando Ortega, top right, Josephine Gonzalez, bottom left and Jennifer Turner, bottom right, were all arrested in connection with a Palestine burglary case. (Source: Palestine Police Department)

A fourth person who is suspected of involvement in a Palestine burglary has now been arrested.

Armando Ortega, 26, of Palestine was arrested Monday following an anonymous tip. Ortega has an active arrest warrant in connection with the burglary, and several warrants from other agencies, according to Nate Smith, with the City of Palestine.

The burglary occurred Dec. 21 in the 2200 block of West Reagan Street.

Officers say the victims reported a large quantity of air conditioning parts, multiple tools and a 16-foot trailer were stolen. The next day, one of the victims was contacted by a scrap metal business after two of the suspects attempted to sell metal taken from the air conditioning units.

Officers arrested three other people in connection with the case, Tomas Rosa, 30, of Palestine; Josephine Gonzales, 34, of Palestine and Jennifer Turner, 46, of Palestine. All three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

