Museum display highlights what means the most to East Texans

A new display at a Tyler Museum was created by museum-goers themselves.

When visitors came to the Goodman Museum this holiday season, they were asked one question: "What are you grateful for?" Visitors of all ages wrote their responses on cards that were later laminated and then used to create a trail of gratitude leading up the museum's entrance.

Of the 175 cards created, people wrote that they were grateful for a variety of things, but most said they were grateful for friends and family.

“During the holiday season we get so wrapped up in what we have to do, what's on our checklist,” says Mary Foster, Museum Curator. “We have to finish out the year and get all of our projects done, [the Trail of Gratitude] was just a moment to stop, breathe, and remember what's really important.”

The Trail of Gratitude will be on display until January 13. The museum hopes to add to the trail each year after the holidays.

