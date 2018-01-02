Gladewater police need public's help locating suspect in Cash Store robbery

Gladewater police are seeking public's help finding suspects responsible for a cash store robbery.

Detective Justin Carlson with Gladewater Police Department says that on Dec. 19 at 4:15 p.m. a man entered the Cash Store at 101 East Upshur Avenue. He engaged with the clerk at the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, of average build, and he was wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and red pants. He was also wearing glasses and an unusual red head covering.

After demanding money be put in a bag and given to him, he left on foot in an unknown direction.

Police ask if you recognize this man or have any information on this crime, call them at 903-845-2166.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

