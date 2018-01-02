Longview fire responding to possible house fire - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview fire responding to possible house fire

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Fire Department is en route to a possible residential fire.

The fire call was received from a residence at 1403 Hughey Drive. Firefighters are investigating a report of smoke coming from the attic.

