ETX mom accused of exposing child to meth, weed indicted

An East Texas mom accused of exposing her 2-year-old son to drugs has been indicted.

Felicia Marie Strickland, 32 was indicted by the Smith County 114 judicial district court on a charge of endangering a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy was checking out a child abuse case on Oct. 4 and learned from CPS that a 2-year-old girl’s hair follicle test came back positive for meth. The child was removed from Strickland’s custom on Sept. 22, 2017.

Strickland was arrested following an investigation and a second test drug test, showing Strickland had cocaine, marijuana, and meth in her system which CPS used to determine Strickland’s problem impaired her ability to care for her child.

Strickland remains in the Smith County jail under a $200,000 bond.

