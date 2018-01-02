FDA: Company voluntarily recalls frozen biscuit dough, possible listeria

U.S. Food and Drug Administration:

As a precautionary measure, T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of the following products that were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

This announcement applies only to the specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below and does not include any other items produced by T. Marzetti Company or other items under the brands listed below.

All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:

Item #

Full UPC Description Count per pkg 0788002640 SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1116103754 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 1116103755 SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 1122503092 VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 1122508421 VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 3582604815 FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3680004683 FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 3680007549 FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911726 SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 3825911892 SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075433 PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4129075434 PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300718 LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 4164300719 LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 5193333968 PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 20 ct 7145220434 MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 7229200025 MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685402591 LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404014 LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct 8685404894 LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT 20 ct 8826703140 SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 12 ct 8826703141 SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS 20 ct 8826703152 SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS 12 ct

Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.

We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our supplier on this recall.

All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.