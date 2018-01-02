FDA: Company voluntarily recalls frozen biscuit dough, possible listeria

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -
U.S. Food and Drug Administration:
As a precautionary measure, T. Marzetti Company is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of the following products that were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, because they may have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers should not consume these products. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.
This announcement applies only to the specific frozen biscuit dough products listed below and does not include any other items produced by T. Marzetti Company or other items under the brands listed below.
All “Best By” dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|Item #
Full UPC
|Description
|Count per pkg
|0788002640
|
SOUTHERN HOME 20 OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|1116103754
|
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|1116103755
|
SHUR FINE OLD FASIONED BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|1122503092
|
VALU TIME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|1122508421
|
VALU TIME BUTTERMILK STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|3582604815
|
FOOD LION HOMESTYLE BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3680004683
|
FOOD CLUB SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3680007549
|
FOOD CLUB BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3825911726
|
SE GROCERS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|3825911892
|
SE GROCERS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4129075433
|
PIGGLY WIGGLY BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4129075434
|
PIGGLY WIGGLY HOMESTYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4164300718
|
LOWES FOODS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|4164300719
|
LOWES FOODS SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|5193333968
|
PREMIUM PICK 5 BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|7145220434
|
MORNING FRESH FARMS BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|7229200025
|
MARSHALLS OLD FASHIONED SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8685402591
|
LAURA LYNN SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8685404014
|
LAURA LYNN BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8685404894
|
LAURA LYNN 20CT BUTTERMILK BISCUIT
|
20 ct
|8826703140
|
SOUTHERN HOME SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
12 ct
|8826703141
|
SOUTHERN HOME 20CT SOUTHERN STYLE BISCUITS
|
20 ct
|8826703152
|
SOUTHERN HOME BUTTERMILK BISCUITS
|
12 ct
Although these products are not ready-to-eat items and have baking instructions which, if followed, will reduce consumer risk, there remains some risk that the mishandling of this product prior to or without adequate baking may cause illness.
We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and our supplier on this recall.
All affected distributors and retail customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
Affected product should be destroyed or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-866-837-2758 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern Time.