Reward increases for man listed on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list

The reward has increased for a man listed on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

Texas Crime Stoppers and Texas Department of Public Safety needs information regarding the whereabouts of Frankie Bell Jr. DPS says Bell is from Bryan/College Station area. Bell is wanted for two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The reward is now up to $12,500 for information leading to the arrest of Bell Jr.

DPS describes Bell as having a scar near his right eye. He also has several tattoos, dog paw and 5 point star on right forearm, "B" hand sign on the outer right forearm, "59" on left bicep; other tattoos on neck and both arms.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and you will be provided a tip number to identify yourself should you become eligible for the reward of up to $12,500. In 2017, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards to tipsters that provided anonymous tips that resulted in arrests of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. If you have information on Frankie Bell Jr.'s current whereabouts, and want to remain anonymous, and are interested in a cash reward of up to $12,500, please call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477 or text the letters "DPS" - followed by your tip - to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

To provide any information on Frankie Bell Jr.'s current whereabouts, call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.

