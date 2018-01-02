Gladewater store clerk robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning

Gladewater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery. (Source: Gladewater Police Department)

Gladewater Police Department is searching for a suspect in a robbery. (Source: Gladewater Police Department)

A suspect is still on the loose after an armed robbery in Gladewater Tuesday morning.

Police received a call just before 11:30 a.m. that the Valero convenience store in the 800 block of East Broadway/Highway 80 had been robbed.

An unknown black male suspect entered the store, armed with a gun, and demanded cash. Police say the man was wearing white gloves, a blue Superman hoodie and had a blue bandana over part of his face. Police say the suspect was described as about 6 feet tall and believed to be in his early 20s.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say nobody was injured.

If you have any information on the suspect or the robbery you are asked to contact Gladewater Police immediately.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.