Trial date set for Longview man accused in toddler's death

Aaron Bowling, left, and Jamie Nelson are facing charges after their 2-year-old daughter died from blunt force trauma injuries. (Source: Gregg County Jail)

A Longview man is scheduled to stand trial Jan. 16 for causing the death of a 2-year-old girl in December 2015.

Aaron Casile Bowling, 28, is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old after his 2-year-old daughter died of blunt force trauma.

Bowling told police the child tripped over a dog and hit her face on a tile floor, but investigators said in a warrant that doctors who examined the girl found her injuries were inconsistent with that story.

The child’s mother, Jamie Nelson of Winona, told police that Bowling was alone with the child in a room at a hotel on Highway 31 in Longview when he called her around 8 p.m. to say that their 2-year-old had tripped over their dog and fallen face-first on a tile floor, busting her nose. Bowling also told the mother that the girl had a seizure after the fall, but that “he was taking care of her.”

Nelson told police that she went to the hotel room around 11 p.m. and found her daughter foaming at the mouth and lifeless. She took the child to a local emergency room and called a family member, who then alerted police.

Nelson is charged with abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence but has not been indicted. Texas penal code defines this as “engages in conduct that places a child younger than 15 years in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment.”

A search warrant was executed in the hotel room, and police say they found controlled substances including a drug pipe, two boxes containing drug paraphernalia, and an empty pill bottle.

Bowling remains in the Gregg County Jail awaiting trial on $1 million bond. Under the Texas Penal Code, the state could seek the death penalty if Bowling is convicted.

