School zone hours change near elementary school in Marshall

The Marshall Police Department would like to inform citizens of a change regarding school zone hours near an elementary school.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 8, school zone hours on South Washington near Travis Elementary and Marshall Christian Academy will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. That's only on days when school is in session.

Police urge citizens to be aware that the school zone signs do not flash; only the times have been changed.

Patrol officers will be monitoring the school zone frequently, not only during the times of heavy school traffic but while students are at school.

