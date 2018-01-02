Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Longview, Green Street traffic blocked

Police are responding to a crash near downtown Longview. (Source: KLTV)

About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cotton and Green streets in response to a wreck. At least two vehicles were involved and traffic is blocked in both directions on Green Street.

According to authorities, at least one driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of the wreck is under investigation.

