Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Longview, Green Street traffic blocked

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Police are responding to a crash near downtown Longview. (Source: KLTV) Police are responding to a crash near downtown Longview. (Source: KLTV)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Police are responding to a crash near downtown Longview.

About 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cotton and Green streets in response to a wreck. At least two vehicles were involved and traffic is blocked in both directions on Green Street.

According to authorities, at least one driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the cause of the wreck is under investigation.

