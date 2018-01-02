SCSO searching for man wanted for aggravated kidnapping, endangering a child

The Smith County sheriff's office is actively searching for a man wanted for the offenses of aggravated kidnapping and endangering a child.

According to a Facebook post, Austin Ray Bowers has made threats about purchasing high power rifles to kill anyone who stands between him and his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities also say Bowers also stated he will be "racking up" on felonies before he goes back to prison.

If you know of Austin Ray Bowers whereabouts please call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at 903-566-6600.

